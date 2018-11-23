SOCIETY

Mission Inn's Festival of Lights kick-off ceremony features fireworks, Robin Thicke

The popular Festival of Lights in Riverside will kick off Friday at the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa with a special musical guest. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
The popular Festival of Lights event in Riverside kicked off the holiday season Friday at the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa with fireworks and a live concert.

The 26th annual event features over five million lights on display at the iconic inn.

The city and the Mission Inn hosted the "switch-on" ceremony around 5 p.m., which featured a big fireworks show and a special performance from Robin Thicke.

About 75,000 people were in attendance for the ceremony and live concert.

The award-winning festival lights up much of the historic downtown Riverside.
