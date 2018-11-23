RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --The popular Festival of Lights event in Riverside kicked off the holiday season Friday at the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa with fireworks and a live concert.
The 26th annual event features over five million lights on display at the iconic inn.
The city and the Mission Inn hosted the "switch-on" ceremony around 5 p.m., which featured a big fireworks show and a special performance from Robin Thicke.
About 75,000 people were in attendance for the ceremony and live concert.
The award-winning festival lights up much of the historic downtown Riverside.