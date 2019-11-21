Society

LA's Museum of Contemporary Art to offer free admission after $10 million donation

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) announced Wednesday that it will offer free general admission starting early 2020.

Free admission was made possible after MOCA Board President Carolyn Clark Powers gave $10 million as a gift to the museum.

"Everyone at MOCA is so excited and proud to share Carolyn's incredibly generous gift with our visitors. ...Offering free general admission is essential for MOCA to be an active, civic-minded institution, open and inviting to our communities," said MOCA Director Klaus Biesenbach.

MOCA will waive the general admission ticket costs at both of its downtown Los Angeles locations thanks to the donated money.

Attendees will still have to pay to see special exhibitions with the ticket prices rising from $15 to $18.

MOCA members will be able to access the special exhibitions for free.

The museum will launch its free general admission with festivities featuring music, performances, food and more at both locations on Saturday, Jan. 11.
