Society

Mom creates Target-themed playroom for 3-year-old daughter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A creative momma custom-made playsets for her 3-year-old daughter who loves Target.

Renee Doby-Becht of Milwaukee transformed her daughter Ariah's playroom into a miniature Target store, complete with a Starbucks café.

Doby-Becht told Good Morning America she received "so many positive comments" from "mainly moms" after posting photos of the playroom to a Facebook group. As of Wednesday, her Facebook post was shared more than 9,000 times.

She said she used a Melissa and Dog "Fresh Mart Grocery Store" playset as her base for the Target cash register and repurposed Ariah's storage cube for the Starbucks.



The playroom now includes details like gift cards, clearance tags, an "Employee of the Month" photo (with Ariah's picture, of course) and a realistic-looking Starbucks menu, courtesy Ariah's graphic designer aunt.

Doby-Becht's former elementary school teacher even handmade a Starbucks apron.

"I'm happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I'm probably more excited about it than her)," Doby-Becht posted to Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmotherhoodstarbucksu.s. & worldtarget
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane crashes, catches fire near Corona Airport
LAPD searching for missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia
CHP investigating prank as possible motive in IE crash
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
2 bodies found in Tijuana identified as missing OC couple
Phone threat prompts lockdown at high school in Sylmar
Kaiser Woodland Hills to temporarily close after water main break
Show More
Monrovia middle school to compete in robotics competition overseas
Planters kills off Mr. Peanut in Super Bowl ad campaign
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Arizona police: 3 children killed by their mother were suffocated
More TOP STORIES News