Mother of Compton hit-and-run victim accepts his high school diploma

The mother of Christopher Frushon accepted his high school diploma during Thursday's graduation ceremony at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton, nearly two weeks after the 18-year-old was killed by a hit-and-run driver.Frushon's classmates and teachers both described him as someone who was "full of life."Sheriff's deputies say Frushon was crossing Wilmington Avenue in a marked crosswalk shortly before 9 p.m. on May 26 when a speeding car ran a red light and struck him, sending him flying into the air.The mid-size sedan, possibly a Charger or Kia, kept driving northbound toward El Segundo Boulevard.Frushon was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.He was planning to move up north with his mother to start a better life and possibly become a welder, police say.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Compton Sheriff's Station Traffic Unit.