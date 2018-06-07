SOCIETY

Mother of Compton hit-and-run victim accepts his high school diploma

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of Christopher Frushon accepted his high school diploma during Thursday's graduation ceremony at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton. Frushon, 18, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on May 26. (KABC)

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
The mother of Christopher Frushon accepted his high school diploma during Thursday's graduation ceremony at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton, nearly two weeks after the 18-year-old was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Frushon's classmates and teachers both described him as someone who was "full of life."

Sheriff's deputies say Frushon was crossing Wilmington Avenue in a marked crosswalk shortly before 9 p.m. on May 26 when a speeding car ran a red light and struck him, sending him flying into the air.

The mid-size sedan, possibly a Charger or Kia, kept driving northbound toward El Segundo Boulevard.

Frushon was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

He was planning to move up north with his mother to start a better life and possibly become a welder, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Compton Sheriff's Station Traffic Unit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh schoolhit and run accidenthit and rungraduationComptonSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Compton hit-run kills teen days before graduation
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News