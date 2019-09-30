Society

Mystery subway singer who mesmerized after serenading a Koreatown Metro stop has been ID'd

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mystery woman who captivated Los Angeles Metro riders with a jaw-dropping performance has been identified.

Emily Zamourka, 52, left thousands mesmerized after her singing was captured on the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop in Koreatown.

Zamourka came to the United States from Russia at the age of 24.

As a trained violinist and pianist, she taught lessons before she started suffering from serious health challenges. She worked several jobs to make ends meet.



She played violin on the street before her instrument was stolen while performing in downtown Los Angeles. Shortly thereafter, Zamourka was evicted from her home and became homeless. She began to sing after that. Although not classically trained, she said she does it for her love of music.

Zamourka dreams of one day being able to work in music again.

The subway soprano was captured on camera in a viral video taken by an L.A. police officer.

The social media post from LAPD says, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleskoreatownlos angeles countymetroviral videolapdsingingsubway
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaring gas prices becoming unbearable for So Cal drivers
Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown, begins a ten day period of repentance, reflection
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Woman with Alzheimer's disease missing after leaving Van Nuys care facility
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Horrific crash leaves driver dead, 4 injured in Inglewood
Bucs hand LA Rams first loss of the season in wild game, 55-40
Show More
1 dead, 3 injured following fiery crash in Big Tujunga Cyn
Arrest made in vandalism on Korean comfort women in Glendale
Little League facility 'destroyed' by vandals in Marina del Rey
Off-duty Buena Park officer killed in 91 Fwy crash in Corona
1 dead, 4 others injured in solo Inglewood car crash
More TOP STORIES News