A photobomb of an engagement portrait is going viral thanks to a mystery man who flexed in the foreground just as the big question was being popped.
The photographer captured a series of photos as a man was proposing to his soon-to-be fiance in a Chicago park.
As he's asking the question, a man in the foreground walks into the frame, notices the photographer and appears to be flexing or caught in mid-jog - though it's hard to tell if he did so intentionally.
Nobody knows who the man is yet walking through the pictures.
The newly engaged couple has a good sense of humor about it, saying they'd like to meet the mystery man - and he should photobomb every one of their life events going forward.
They even went as far to extend him an invite to their wedding next year.
Mystery man flexes in proposal photobomb going viral
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News