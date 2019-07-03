Mystery man flexes in proposal photobomb going viral

A photobomb of an engagement portrait is going viral thanks to a mystery man who flexed in the foreground just as the big question was being popped.The photographer captured a series of photos as a man was proposing to his soon-to-be fiance in a Chicago park.As he's asking the question, a man in the foreground walks into the frame, notices the photographer and appears to be flexing or caught in mid-jog - though it's hard to tell if he did so intentionally.Nobody knows who the man is yet walking through the pictures.The newly engaged couple has a good sense of humor about it, saying they'd like to meet the mystery man - and he should photobomb every one of their life events going forward.They even went as far to extend him an invite to their wedding next year.