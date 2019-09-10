Society

'GNTRIFIED' license plate billboards in LA aims to deliver scathing message on city's housing crisis

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You may have seen them while driving around: new billboards that look like a license plate.

They're meant to be a direct, shaming message about the housing crisis in Los Angeles.

The billboards are an image of a California license plate with a shortened version of the word "Gentrified."

The message is that new housing and gentrification is making the homeless epidemic worse. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is putting up these billboards.

"What's happening is new construction that is being built is luxury construction," said Ged Kenslea of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. "It is not solving the homelessness crisis that we are having here in L.A."

The group claims luxury housing developments are eliminating existing low-income housing. The law says there needs to be a certain number of affordable housing units in each new project, but developers get around that. He says a new building in Hollywood will have 200 new apartments.

"That property is going to have only 10 affordable units," Kenslea said. "The developer has paid an in- lieu fee to build apartments elsewhere."

He adds those affordable apartments are built in less desirable areas.

"So in essence what we are having is the ghettoization of low-income people," he said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took part in the grand opening of a Bridge Home site Monday, which will house about 100 homeless people.

"I don't care if they build a block away or they build in the same building, but the great majority of folks are choosing to do it in the same building," Garcetti said.

He says 80% of new construction projects have affordable units in the same building, but he agrees that gentrification is a concern.

"We've seen too much gentrification. That's why we passed a linkage fee for the first time in the city's history," Garcetti said. "If you're building an expensive apartment, you're paying us so that we can build affordable housing for the first time in L.A. city history."

Garcetti claims there are about 150 projects under construction, and he expects 1,300 units to open by the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countygentrificationhousing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of boy whose body was found in pool demands answers
Homeless deliver problems to Mar Vista Post Office
NRA sues San Francisco over 'terrorist' declaration
Healing garden to honor victims, survivors of Borderline shooting
Suspects in Pechanga killing have criminal history, records show
LAX construction prompts lane closures at terminals
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at L.A. Best Buy
Show More
Body of man found on cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes identified
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
La Crescenta man pleads guilty to attempting to obtain ricin
Newsom signs vaccine bills
Corona del Mar athlete shares story of surviving breast cancer twice
More TOP STORIES News