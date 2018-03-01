LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A new art exhibit opens Thursday that's a light-and-sound show in a massive space.
The exhibit "Reality projector" features the work of artist Olafur Eliasson. It's on display at the Marciano Art Foundation Museum in Los Angeles.
The artwork fills a huge space - almost 13,500 square feet - with a light show on an eight-hour loop. It's interactive too, as visitors' silhouettes will be added to the story.
Eliasson calls his work a "three-dimensional film," but there's no hidden magic in what he's created; he wants the visitor to see how it all works. And adding to the visual experience - a soundtrack that takes its inspiration from the steel beams.
"When I call it Reality projector, you are the one who creates your own reality," Eliasson said.
The Marciano Art Foundation is free and open Thursday through Sunday, but online reservations are recommended. The exhibit runs through August.