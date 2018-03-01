SOCIETY

'Reality projector' exhibit at LA's Marciano museum explores light and sound

EMBED </>More Videos

A new art exhibit called "Reality projector" that explores light and sound opens Thursday at LA's Marciano museum. (KABC)

Adrienne Alpert
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new art exhibit opens Thursday that's a light-and-sound show in a massive space.

The exhibit "Reality projector" features the work of artist Olafur Eliasson. It's on display at the Marciano Art Foundation Museum in Los Angeles.

The artwork fills a huge space - almost 13,500 square feet - with a light show on an eight-hour loop. It's interactive too, as visitors' silhouettes will be added to the story.

Eliasson calls his work a "three-dimensional film," but there's no hidden magic in what he's created; he wants the visitor to see how it all works. And adding to the visual experience - a soundtrack that takes its inspiration from the steel beams.

"When I call it Reality projector, you are the one who creates your own reality," Eliasson said.

The Marciano Art Foundation is free and open Thursday through Sunday, but online reservations are recommended. The exhibit runs through August.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymuseum exhibitartLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News