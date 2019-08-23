disney

New 'Moana' attraction 'Journey of Water' coming to Epcot, Disney announces at D23 2019 Expo

This artist rendering provided by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products shows "Journey of Water, Inspired by 'Moana,'" a newly announced Epcot attraction. (Disney Parks, Experiences and Products)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- "Moana" fans, get ready: Disney has a "Moana"-themed attraction in the works.

The company announced Thursday at D23, its biannual fan expo in Anaheim, that "Journey of Water, Inspired by 'Moana,'" is coming soon to Walt Disney World in Florida as part of a larger multi-year transformation of Epcot.

Disney hasn't released many details about the attraction, but the company said guests will be able to "interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting." It's the first theme park attraction based on the film, Disney said.

2016's "Moana" is about a Polynesian teenage girl who embarks on a journey to save her island people and revive ancient wayfinding traditions. The film spent several weeks atop the box office charts and grossed nearly $650 million worldwide.

Click here to see all of the Disney announcements from the D23 2019 Expo

More broadly, Disney said the Epcot transformation will "make the park more Disney, more family, more timeless and more relevant to the millions of guests who visit each year." Later this year, Walt Disney Imagineering will open an exhibit in the Odyssey Events Pavilion showcasing the future plans for Epcot.

At D23, Disney also revealed "Avengers Campus" as the name of the forthcoming superhero-themed land in development for Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris, and the company announced "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser," an immersive vacation experience coming to Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytheme parkfloridad23moviesdisneymovie newsu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
DISNEY
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker charged in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Driver fatally struck on 101 in Echo Park after argument w/passenger
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
Long Beach police dog dies inside department vehicle
Suspect arrested in Studio City fires investigated as arson
SoCal drivers spend 119 hours each year in traffic, study finds
Show More
Possible norovirus outbreak sickens students at Victorville elementary school
Chase ends in fiery crash at gas station in Palms
Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster
Suspects sought in West Hollywood burglary
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
More TOP STORIES News