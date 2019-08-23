D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of California Adventure's new Marvel Land dubbed Avengers Campus

Named the Avengers Campus, the area will replace A Bug's Land, which was based on the beloved 1998 Pixar film "A Bug's Life."
"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," according to the Disney Parks Blog.
Standing in front of an artist's conception of the coming attraction, Disney Imagineering's Brent Strong described Avengers Campus as a place where "Earth's mightiest heroes are coming together and calling us to action."
Visitors will be able to examine designs for Iron Man's suits, practice the mystic arts with Dr. Strange, and invent alongside Peter Parker.
When will the new land open?
"Recruitment begins next year," Strong said.
This latest Marvel expansion comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
RELATED: Galaxy's Edge offers out-of-this-world food and drinks
PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE COVERAGE:
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a reflection of long partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm
Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'
New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Disney drops new details about park's food and merch
Details released on Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions
Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.