George Floyd

New mural honors George Floyd in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- A new mural is paying tribute to George Floyd in Houston's Third Ward, where he grew up.

Overnight, artist Donkeeboy, whose real name is Alex Roman, and his mother, Donkeemom, painted the colorful tribute, which features Floyd with angel wings. A halo above his head reads "forever breathing in our hearts." The phrase is in reference to Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," which has become a rallying cry over the past few days.

The mural is painted on the side of Scott Food Mart on Winbern, just a few blocks from Yates High School, where Floyd was a student and star athlete on the football team.

The mother-son team has painted murals all over town, including for the Houston Astros, Shipley Do-Nuts, 8th Wonder Brewery and more.

The idea for Floyd's mural happened when someone sent Donkeeboy a message on Instagram.

"Here we are me, my mom and my friend Icebox. To me, it was important to show that he was a beautiful soul, he means a lot to Houston and to Third Ward," Donkeeboy said. "I am an artist. It's important to document the things that happen in our world. It was an honor someone asked me to come do this, to pay tribute to him."

"I love it, not going to lie to you, I love it for a reason, for a reason," said David, a Third Ward resident.

Donkeeboy says he and his mom had just an hour to come up with the idea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorge floydu.s. & worldmural artspainting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Celebs voice support for Blackout Tuesday to protest George Floyd's death
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Houston police chief to President Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal cities extend Tuesday curfews amid continued unrest
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
Massive Hollywood protest scheduled for Tuesday
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Celebs voice support for Blackout Tuesday to protest George Floyd's death
Houston police chief to President Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
Show More
LAPD arrests robbery suspects after high-speed chase
Man fatally shot during attempted burglary at Philly gun shop
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
Riverside County sheriff takes a knee in solidarity with protesters
Live updates: Briefings from state and local officials
More TOP STORIES News