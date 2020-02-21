New program helps underserved groups break into entertainment industry

Calls for diversity in the entertainment industry started long before catchy hashtags. And thanks to a new program offering underserved groups a chance to break into the business, Hollywood is evolving.Backstage Careers is a new program determined to increase diversity in Hollywood, focusing on young people who do not always have access.Better Youth, Los Angeles Urban League and LACC are working together to teach and provide financial support.According to a USC study, one in three people on camera are from a minority group. Behind the camera, it's one in four.Watch Anabel Munoz's report for more.