NYE LA: Thousands ring in 2019 at DTLA's Grand Park

Thousands braved the cold weather to ring in the New Year in downtown Los Angeles, where Southern California's biggest New Year's Eve bash took place.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands braved the cold weather to ring in the New Year in downtown Los Angeles, where Southern California's biggest New Year's Eve bash took place Monday night.

The alcohol-free celebration at Grand Park featured two stages, 4,500 lights and 50,000 partiers.

"This is what makes it magical -- is being in a place like this, where all these people come together and are celebrating being happy and together. It's just so beautiful and awesome," said Cera Marquez.



The theme for the 6th-annual celebration is "LA Dreams," honoring the artists and the dreamers of L.A.

A total of 6,000 hand-drawn images were woven together to create a five-minute custom animation that was seen for miles on City Hall.

Local elementary school students contributed to the massive project, adding to the flashy fun all across the park.

New Year's Eve revelers were bundled up, but many weren't fazed by the chilly temperatures.

It was a festive night in the heart of downtown during the final moments of 2018.
