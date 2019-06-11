Minnesota officer mows elderly woman's lawn after doing welfare check

You usually don't see police officers out doing yard work, but one Minnesota officer got behind a mower to help out an elderly woman.Orono Officer Matt Siltala did a welfare check for a woman last week.After seeing she was OK, he asked her about her overgrown grass.She said she couldn't find help so Siltala grabbed her mower and cut the front yard.Police said in a followup comment that other people have since inquired about helping the woman with her lawn.