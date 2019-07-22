Society

Texas officer rides mechanical bull while responding to noise complaint

KILGORE, Texas -- One Kilgore police officer went for a wild ride after showing up to a party for a noise complaint.

Officer Besser asked the party to turn down the music, but first he had to let the partygoers know this wasn't his first rodeo.

He hopped on the mechanical bull and lasted almost 30 seconds before being bucked off the side.

The police department joked on Facebook that it wouldn't be a memorable birthday if they hadn't shown off their bull-riding skills.

Now, we wonder how good his calf-roping skills are.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasu.s. & worldpolice officerfeel goodbull riding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' of man in Venice
Trader Joe's shooting: Mely Corado remembered 1 year later
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
Injured hiker airlifted from trail near Angeles Crest Highway
L.A. County to start upgrades on water system for Compton, Willowbrook
Tesla driver hits CA couple in crosswalk, killing husband
Show More
Bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village released
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
Evacuations ordered as brush fires burn in Grapevine
Long Beach woman killed by stray gunfire while inside her home
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
More TOP STORIES News