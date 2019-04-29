Act of Kindness: Officer thanks boy who gave him Easter dinner

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- An act of kindness led to a special friendship for a young boy and a police officer in Newport News, Virginia.The friendship bloomed after Jeremiah gave dinner to Officer Beganovic and his partner as they patrolled his neighborhood on Easter night.Jeremiah said his mom told him to do it because "when you do nice things for other people that good things will come back and happen to you."Officer Beganovic returned the favor by stopping by Jeremiah's school and delivering food to all his classmates.Officer Beganovic also stopped by the family house to thank Jeremiah's mother for raising such a thoughtful and considerate young man.