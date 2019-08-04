Veterans in training install solar panels at Orange County vet housing project

For many, finding a job after leaving military service can be difficult. This group of veterans in Orange County are undergoing training for work in the solar power industry.Those taking the training say it's helping them get back on their feet. And, it's being used to give back to the veteran community.Part of their training included installing solar power to veterans living at Potter's lane, a housing project for veterans in Orange County.The project was built by American Family Housing, a nonprofit that helps low-income families and vets find permanent housing."You give people a chance to take responsibility for their lives, to have a key to their own apartment, a place they can sleep," said AFH's Milo Peinemann.Before starting the training, Steven Passmore said he wasn't able to pay rent and became homeless.He said he's not only learning about solar installation, but also about team-building."I hope to use that and apply that to future endeavors," said Passmore.