The founder of Papa John's Pizza says it was "a mistake" for him to resign as board chairman of the company.John Schnatter stepped down last week after admitting he used the n-word during a conference call earlier this year.But in a letter to the board, the 56-year-old accuses it of pressuring him to resign without investigating. Schnatter also accused the board of acting on the basis of "rumor and innuendo."Schnatter does not deny using the word, but claims he did not use it as a racial epithet.