SOCIETY

Papa John's founder John Schnatter calls resignation 'a mistake'

EMBED </>More Videos

John Schnatter stepped down last week after admitting he used the n-word during a conference call earlier this year. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (KABC) --
The founder of Papa John's Pizza says it was "a mistake" for him to resign as board chairman of the company.

John Schnatter stepped down last week after admitting he used the n-word during a conference call earlier this year.

RELATED: Papa John's founder resigns after admitting use of racial slur

But in a letter to the board, the 56-year-old accuses it of pressuring him to resign without investigating. Schnatter also accused the board of acting on the basis of "rumor and innuendo."

Schnatter does not deny using the word, but claims he did not use it as a racial epithet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypizzarestaurantfoodbusinessracismcommercial adu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Papa John's founder resigns after admitting use of racial slur
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News