Homeless in Southern California

Proposition HHH failing to create affordable units for homeless in SoCal, polls says

A majority of Southern California residents say a measure aimed at creating housing for the homeless is failing, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News poll.

Proposition HHH was passed by Los Angeles voters three years ago, setting aside $1.2 billion for the creation of homeless housing.

The poll, conducted by Survey USA, found a quarter of participants think the plan is succeeding, although just 6 percent think it's a complete success.

MORE: Some SoCal residents say area homeless shelters are a 'complete failure', poll shows

Forty-five percent said it's failing, with 18 percent saying it's a complete failure.

As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a tour of Mayor Eric Garcetti's first transitional housing shelter program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News