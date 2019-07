Proposition HHH failing to create affordable units for homeless in SoCal, polls says

A majority of Southern California residents say a measure aimed at creating housing for the homeless is failing, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News poll.Proposition HHH was passed by Los Angeles voters three years ago, setting aside $1.2 billion for the creation of homeless housing The poll, conducted by Survey USA, found a quarter of participants think the plan is succeeding, although just 6 percent think it's a complete success.Forty-five percent said it's failing, with 18 percent saying it's a complete failure.As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a tour of Mayor Eric Garcetti's first transitional housing shelter program.