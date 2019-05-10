A majority of Southern California residents say a measure aimed at creating housing for the homeless is failing, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News poll.
Proposition HHH was passed by Los Angeles voters three years ago, setting aside $1.2 billion for the creation of homeless housing.
The poll, conducted by Survey USA, found a quarter of participants think the plan is succeeding, although just 6 percent think it's a complete success.
MORE: Some SoCal residents say area homeless shelters are a 'complete failure', poll shows
Forty-five percent said it's failing, with 18 percent saying it's a complete failure.
As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a tour of Mayor Eric Garcetti's first transitional housing shelter program.
Proposition HHH failing to create affordable units for homeless in SoCal, polls says
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News