Homeless in Southern California

Some SoCal residents say area homeless shelters are a 'complete failure', poll shows

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA asked Southern California residents how well homeless shelters are succeeding, and many were divided on the issue.

A quarter think they are a success, but not quite a complete success. Thirty percent think they are a failure, with 10 percent saying they are a "complete failure."

MORE: SoCal residents believe majority of homeless suffer from mental illness, poll says

As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a look at the progress on the effort that started last year to clear out a huge homeless encampment in Orange County, and see what still needs to be fixed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News