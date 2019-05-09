Some SoCal residents say area homeless shelters are a 'complete failure', poll shows

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA asked Southern California residents how well homeless shelters are succeeding, and many were divided on the issue.A quarter think they are a success, but not quite a complete success. Thirty percent think they are a failure, with 10 percent saying they are a "complete failure."As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a look at the progress on the effort that started last year to clear out a huge homeless encampment in Orange County, and see what still needs to be fixed.