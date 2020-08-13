Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to home in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new Southern California home.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 1-year-old son Archie now live in Santa Barbara.A representative for the couple says they moved into their family home last month.The rep added that the royal have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival -- and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.A number of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe also have homes in Santa Barbara.