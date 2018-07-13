SOCIETY

Proposed Long Beach housing centered around transit system

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
More housing centered around the transit system is coming to Long Beach.


This building at 1105 Long Beach Blvd. is going to be replaced with a seven-story structure that will have 120 apartments.

The project will also extend all the way to 12th Street. The new building will be 108,343 square feet with commercial space on the first two floors.

The building will include studios as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments.

It's one of dozens of projects along the Blue Line, designed to make commuting easier by having housing near transit.

The building is still in the planning stages. It still needs to be approved by both the Planning Commission and the Long Beach City Council.
SOCIETY
