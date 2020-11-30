Coronavirus Los Angeles

Crowd gathers outside LA County public health director's home to protest COVID restrictions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A small group of people gathered on Sunday to protest Los Angeles County's new coronavirus restrictions outside the home of the county's public health director Barbara Ferrer.

The protesters called for the reopening of L.A. as new limits on gatherings, activities and business occupancy were set to take effect Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County's new stay-at-home restrictions took effect Monday, one day after the county reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.



Video from the scene reportedly showed a handful of protesters arguing with one of Ferrer's neighbors.

One waved a flag reading "Trump Train," and another held a homemade sign, saying, "Only we the people can save the USA."

The demonstration lasted about an hour and was reported to have broken up about 5 p.m.

Most of the demonstrators were not wearing masks, even as the county and country see record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

A similar protest was also held outside a restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

Demonstrators outside of Casa Vega say the restaurant and hospitality industries have become scapegoats for the recent surge in cases, leading to over 700,000 lost jobs since the onset of the pandemic.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelessherman oakslos angeles countyprotestcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County stay-at-home order takes effect Monday
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
LA County reports 5,087 new COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving
LA County COVID-19 transmission hits highest rate since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County stay-at-home order takes effect Monday
Domestic violence suspect is fatally beaten, stabbed by victim's family
Amid COVID-19 travel warnings, LAX busy over holiday weekend
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
CA sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Beware of these popular game console scams
Man uses lottery winnings to feed families on Thanksgiving
Show More
Hawaii lures remote workers with tickets to Honolulu
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties'
Georgia boy shows off basketball skills on treadmill
Man struck twice by gunfire in Monrovia
More TOP STORIES News