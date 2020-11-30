Los Angeles County reports 5,000 new coronavirus cases day before new stay-at-home order takes effect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The surge in Los Angeles County coronavirus cases continues, with more than 5,000 new cases announced Sunday.
The county announced 5,014 new cases and 16 additional deaths.
There are 2,049 hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
As the numbers continue to rise, the county's new safer-at-home order takes effect Monday, putting new limits on gatherings, activities and business occupancy.
Officials urged people to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday but hospitals are bracing for a new strain on their capacity after aviation authorities say an estimated 1 million flew through the nation's airports on Saturday alone.
As part of the new order, playgrounds and cardrooms will also close again on Monday, after being allowed to reopen in October.
The new order says people should not gather with anyone outside their own household. It also orders essential retail businesses limited to 35% capacity and 20% for non-essential retail. Gyms can stay open at 50% capacity but are only allowed to operate outdoors.
The order lasts at least until Dec. 20.
In a separate order, restaurants last week were ordered to again close for in-person dining.
The county has reported more than 395,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 7,600 deaths.
