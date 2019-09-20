Eyewitness This: Purple Heart recipient gifted mortgage-free home in Stanton

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An Army specialist and Purple Heart recipient who was wounded in Afghanistan received a special surprise in Stanton on Thursday.Ramon Olivares became the latest veteran to receive a mortgage-free home, thanks to Building Homes for Heroes and JP Morgan Chase. Olivares suffered serious injuries after a mortar round struck his vehicle in Afghanistan.He said he was speechless and "screaming inside" over the house, which will allow him to move from El Paso, Texas, to be closer to his parents and siblings.