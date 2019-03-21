Society

Queen Mary Hotel sued by New York couple over alleged bed bug attack

A New York couple claim their room at the Queen Mary was infested with bed bugs, and the hotel knew about the problem before they checked in.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif (KABC) -- A New York couple is suing the Queen Mary Hotel over an alleged bed bug infestation and attack.

The couple stayed at the Queen Mary in February of last year.

They claim their room was infested with bed bugs, and the hotel knew about the problem before they checked in.

The couple said they left the hotel covered in bites. One of them even claims to have suffered an allergic reaction and had to be hospitalized.

The Queen Mary has not commented yet.
