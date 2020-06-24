Society

Racism declared public health crisis in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to declare racism a public health crisis.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Racism has been declared a public health crisis in San Bernardino County.

The Board of Supervisors made the decision on the resolution Tuesday, declaring by a 5-0 vote that racism is a "public health crisis that results in disparities in family stability, health and mental wellness, education, employment, economic development, public safety, criminal justice, and housing."

The resolution identifies several issues Black county residents face, including significant disproportionality in county jail bookings, homelessness and infant mortality rate.

Despite making up less than 9% of the population, Black people account for almost 19% of county jail bookings and 38% of bookings into county juvenile detention facilities, according to the resolution.

More than 21% of its homeless population is Black. Black students also show lower proficiency levels in English and math compared to all students.

Ways for eradicating racism in the region is also outlined in the resolution. Those measures include evaluating existing policies, supporting community efforts that amplify issues of racism and identify how to enhance diversity within the county workforce.

Earlier this month, supervisors also voted to add "equity" to its Countywide Vision, the county's blueprint for the future, and form a committee to address the effects of racism in health care, law enforcement and economic opportunity in the county.

The vote comes after mass protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The full resolution can be read here.
