COVID relief: Newly announced rent-assistance program could help up to 80,000 Los Angeles families, officials say

Those who qualify for the program could potentially receive $1,000 per month for two months.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tens of thousands of Angelenos could soon be receiving temporary help paying their rent.

"It's a win-win," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Renters have their rent paid off. Landlords have their mortgage covered."

The city announced the country's largest COVID-19 related renters relief assistance program. Officials plan to allocate $100 million dollars to the fund.

"This is directly federal money to Los Angeles," said City Council President Nury Martinez. "There's about $700 Million in the CARES Act that was awarded to Los Angeles. Ad-hoc committee that's going to oversee the spending. I'm proposing that $100 million be allocated to the renter's relief fund.

Martinez estimates 74,000 to 80,000 families could qualify for assistance. Anyone who earns less than 80% of the county's area median income can apply, but they also must be affected by coronavirus either economically or medically.

Officials plan to launch the program on July 1.

"We will take this coming month to make sure when this program stands up at the end of June or July, that we are ready to help," Garcetti said.

Those who qualify could potentially receive $1,000 per month for two months.

The checks will be issued directly to landlords.
