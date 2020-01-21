Society

Women go unpaid for extra hours of labor outside office compared to men: Report

A new report shows while women take on their professional responsibilities, unpaid domestic care usually falls in their hands too, which can tack on extra hours of unpaid work compared to men.

The research was published in a report by Oxfam, an international organization focused on fighting poverty.

The report shows that women spend 37% more time on unpaid task in their day-to-day routine. These tasks are commonly domestic responsibilities, such as cleaning, cooking and other unpaid tasks out of a work environment. The report states these additional task can add two more hours of labor to their day compared to their male counter parts.

Theses extra tasks can add up to 95 additional eight-hour work days in a year. In the United States, women are estimated to contribute up to $1.48 trillion on unpaid care and domestic work according to this research.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydiscriminationequal rightswomen
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Elephant strolls through Sri Lanka hotel - video
McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
Under-fire shop owner attacks San Diego news crews: VIDEO
Mountain lion euthanized in OC confirmed the same one that attacked 3-year-old
Jane Fonda brings her "Fire Drill Fridays" demonstrations to LA
Show More
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
Volunteers gear up for 2020 LA County homeless count
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
LA City Council votes to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
More TOP STORIES News