'It's worth fighting for' - on Veterans Day, retired Air Force inspector general reflects on importance of service

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- She has dedicated her life to the Air Force and the Air Force has given her a great life in return.
Lt. Gen. Stayce Harris can't help but smile when she looks back on her amazing career.
"I tell people I'm an engineer by degree, a pilot by profession and I retired as a lieutenant general - the inspector general of the Air Force."
This Veterans Day will be special for Harris, who retired from military service earlier this year. She'll be helping to kick off a new event to celebrate veterans.
The USC grad is planning to be at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Veterans Day L.A., a big celebration of all the good things veterans have done for this country.
They're hoping to turn it into a yearly tradition.
The event will host a resource fair, fun activities and entertainment.
"But most importantly it's going to be a time that we will be able to say thank you to our veterans."
It might also be a day to encourage others to follow their example.
"The best way to be a great citizen in my opinion is to be able to serve in the armed forces, and to know that your freedoms aren't free and it's worth fighting for."
Because of her many accomplishments and her inspiring story, ABC7 salutes Lt. Gen. Stayce Harris.
