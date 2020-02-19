real housewives

Former 'Real Housewives' star accused of using fake 'before' and 'after' photos for house-flipping business

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- A "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is accused of faking "before" and "after" photos to promote his house flipping business.

Joe Gorga, the boisterous brother of Teresa Giudice, often shares photos of home renovation projects on his Instagram account. Some posts even promote a real estate seminar.



In a now-deleted post, Gorga shared a photo of a house he said he flipped, writing: "Look at this flip worth $1.9m. Took me 6 months to turn this around. Ripped off the roof & added to the second floor. I think I might move in?"

Yet Caley Svensson said the "after" photo is her New Jersey house and was never renovated by Gorga.

"It was a new construction ... the foundation was new," she said. "Everything about it was new. It was built from the ground up."

Not only is the "after" photo not one of Gorga's projects, the house in the "before" photo still looks the same.

According to Realtor.com, it sold just a few months ago. Svennson said she reached out to Gorga via Instagram to ask him to take down the post of his supposed renovation, but he never responded.

"We felt like he was using our house to advertise his business ... and (you) can't be making mistakes like that," she said. "You have to make sure that you check your facts and anything you put out there is true."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseycelebrityreal housewivesreality television
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL HOUSEWIVES
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
RHONJ star Joe Giudice could be deported to Italy
Burned bodies found in 'Real Housewives' star's car, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in shooting inside home in Hollywood Hills area
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
Suspect in Amie Harwick murder released from jail on bond
Fatal crash shuts down multiple lanes on WB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
San Bernardino County sheriff's program tackles homelessness
Sanders leads in latest ABC News/Washington Post poll
Show More
Off-duty officers on date night stop restaurant robbery
Santa Clarita man evacuated from ship in Japan has coronavirus
1 firefighter killed, 1 missing after fire at Central California library
Mission Viejo backyard excavated after bones found
Puppy and pigeon become fast friends at rescue shelter
More TOP STORIES News