SOCIETY

City of Rialto releases 911 call on Airbnb renters that sparked racial profiling allegation

EMBED </>More Videos

Amid claims of racial profiling, the City of Rialto released the 911 call made by a resident reporting Airbnb renters in her neighborhood. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
RIALTO (KABC) --
Amid claims of racial profiling, the City of Rialto has released the 911 call made by a resident reporting Airbnb renters in her neighborhood.

On April 30, an neighbor became suspicious and called to report strangers carrying luggage out of a home across the street.

"Hi, I'm observing a young black man at one of my neighbor's homes walking out with luggage" she tells the police dispatcher.

That man was Komi-Oluwa Olafimihan, who had been renting the house with friends Donisha Prendergast and Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, who are also black, plus an additional friend who is white.

"I literally walked out of the house, and saw the lady looking through the bushes," said Fyffe-Marshall in body cam footage released by Rialto police. "(I knew) she was going to call the police."

Prendergast, who is the granddaughter of Bob Marley, called the encounter an "indignity." An attorney for the renters maintains that their rights were violated.

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, however, disagrees.

"I firmly believe this incident was not a case of racial profiling," Robertson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybody camerasracial profilingairbnbpoliceneighborhood watchneighborhoodRialtoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News