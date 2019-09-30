Society

Rosh Hashanah starts, beginning 10-day period of repentance, reflection

By ABC7.com staff
Rosh Hashana began at sundown Sunday.

Synagogues, including Temple Kol Tikvah in Woodland Hills, held services marking the arrival of the year 5780 on the Hebrew calendar.

The holiday begins a 10-day period of repentance and reflection, ending with Yom Kippur, a day of atonement.

Rosh Hashana is also a time to gather with family.

Celebrations for the holiday include festive meals featuring apples dipped in honey, symbolizing wishes for a sweet year.
