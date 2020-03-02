leap day

Doubly special: Sacramento baby girl Camila born on leap day, just like her father

Saturday was leap day, and one little newborn girl in Sacramento was lucky enough to be a leap day baby.

But there is a delightful twist to her story.

To make her birthday celebration even more special, the newborn's dad was also born on leap day!

Leap day is on February 29 - a date that appears on our calendars only once every four years.

Dignity Health says they have a nickname for babies born on leap day.

They're called 'leapers'.

Moms have a one in 1,461 chance of giving birth on leap day, meaning only 0.07% of the population are 'leapers.'

But nurses at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, where the baby girl was born, say the odds of both her father and her being born on a leap day are close to 2 million to one.

The baby girl has been named Camila.

Now she and her father will always get to celebrate their birthday together every four years.

On Saturday, staff and family celebrated the rare birthday in style, with little Camila all dressed up in a leap-frog attire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentoleap day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEAP DAY
NYC couple welcomes second Leap Day baby in family
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
How leap years work and why we have them
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC firefighters in isolation after encountering patient being tested for COVID-19
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
LASD responds to claims deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Fight erupts when babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents
Panicked shoppers flock to Costco, Walmart amid coronavirus fears
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Dow bounces back with biggest-ever point gain
Show More
Storm brings several inches of snow to SoCal mountains
LA County early voting centers open 24 hours leading into primary
Elizabeth Warren to speak at East LA college ahead of CA primary
Gov. Newsom speaks in Bay Area as part of statewide school tour
Groups protest amid harassment claims against San Bernardino mayor
More TOP STORIES News