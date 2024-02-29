Best Leap Day sales you'll want to act on right now

Happy Leap Day! February 29th only graces us once every few years, and a ton of brands have big Leap Day discounts to help you celebrate. Shop the best Leap Day deals below.

Best Leap Day deals

Adidas: Extra 40% off sale sites with code LEAPDAY.

Amazon: Shop electronics, home goods and more heavily discounted.

Backcountry: Up to 60% off outdoor gear.

Brooklinen: Up to 29% off bedding bundles.

Buffy: Up to 35% off bedding.

Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off mattresses.

Disney Store: Up to $50 off orders over $175 with coupon code LEAP.

Dyson: Up to $200 off Dyson products.

Our Place: 30% off the cookware set.

Samsonite: Extra 15% off on sale items.



