Salvation Army embarking on project to help Anaheim's homeless

The Salvation Army is embarking on an ambitious project to help serve the homeless population of Anaheim.It's the $60 million Center of Hope. The Salvation Army already operates a program providing jobs and housing for recovering addicts near Anaheim's Platinum Triangle. Center of Hope will occupy the vacant part of the 6.8 acres of that property. The 155,000-square-foot facility will offer emergency shelter, long term housing and a range of services for people experiencing homelessness. Medical and dental care will be available on the campus, and pets will be welcome. The center will have capacity for about 600 people. Before the new center is built, the Salvation Army will operate a temporary 224-bed emergency homeless shelter, expected to open by February. The Salvation Army has been supporting the homeless for more than 200 years in 131 countries. Salvation Army officials plan to have Center of Hope up and running in two years.