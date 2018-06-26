SOCIETY

San Bernardino County houses its 1,000th homeless veteran

Quintin Sherard got the keys to his apartment in Fontana, becoming the 1,000th homeless veteran to receive housing from San Bernardino County since 2015. (KABC)

By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Quintin Sherard got the keys to his apartment in Fontana with much fanfare.

"This is a monumental moment in the history of San Bernardino County addressing its homeless population needs," said county Supervisor Josie Gonzales.

Sherard, a Marine Corps veteran, had been homeless since 2015 - the same year that the county of San Bernardino launched an initiative to to end homelessness among its veteran population.

"With everyone's combined efforts you will be our 1,000th housed, homed veteran," said Gonzales.

"I'm overwhelmed. I am grateful. I feel like a person again," said Sherard.
