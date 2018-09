The San Marino post office marked a rare occasion as the date coincided with the ZIP code.Tuesday's date - 9/11/18 - is the same as the code 91118. The post office greeted customers with free snacks and bottled water to celebrate.The "date meets ZIP" is an uncommon occurrence that happens once every century for most post offices, with some never experiencing it at all.Some customers got an imprint of the stamp for safekeeping.