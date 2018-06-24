SOCIETY

Santa Monica approves Clover Park restroom project after questioning cost

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Santa Monica council members were questioning the proposed new restrooms at Clover Park at a recent meeting.



The biggest question was the $2.3 million price tag.

The Santa Monica city manager defended the amount.

Citing the amount of abuse the buildings will take with the combination of vandalism and use necessitated the need for industrial strength buildings.

The cost also includes insurance, fair-wage guidelines and a potential audit by OSHA.

The new restrooms will replace two 30-year-old rundown facilities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the new restrooms.

Construction will begin this July and be completed May 2019.
