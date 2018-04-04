SOCIETY

Saudi Arabia encourages Hollywood entertainment industry to try ventures in the country

EMBED </>More Videos

Saudi Arabia is open for entertainment. The country's government ministers hosted a summit at the Four Seasons Hotel. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Saudi Arabia is open for entertainment. The country's government ministers hosted a summit at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Officials encouraged the Los Angeles entertainment industry to launch ventures in Saudi Arabia.

Faisal Bafarat, CEO of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, welcomed partnerships and newcomers.

"If anyone wants to come and execute an event you can create it 100 percent or partner with one of our great vendors," he said.

The country is undergoing big changes led by crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who is visiting Los Angeles this week. The 32-year-old prince created "Vision 2030," an initiative that he hopes will create a more vibrant society.

"We have other sectors such as theme parks, water parks, sports, e-gaming and what have you," Faisal said.

Saudi Arabia has a goal of hosting 5,000 events this year with the hope of attracting around 15 million visitors.

Under a just announced deal with AMC, Saudi Arabia's first movie theater will open later this month. AMC hopes to open 100 theaters by 2030.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyentertainmentbusinesssaudi arabiamovie theaterHollywoodLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News