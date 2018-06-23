SOCIETY

Scratchers player wins $750K in Panorama City

By ABC7.com staff
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Marco Vega was craving Mexican sweet bread to go along with his McDonald's coffee, so he walked across the street to a Short Stop store on Van Nuys Boulevard to grab some.

Once inside the Panorama City store, he also bought a selection of California Lottery Scratchers. The first game Vega scratched was a non-winner, but on the $10 Mystery Crossword, he uncovered all 10 words needed to win the top prize of $750,000.

"I knew I'd won something, but not that much," Vega recalled with a laugh.

Vega said he usually just plays Scratchers games for fun and the most he's ever won before this was $120.

"It's always in the back of your head that you can win it big," Vega said. "I'm still in disbelief."

The win came at a great time for Vega, whose L.A. County house recently burned down.

He plans on using the winnings to help his family, including his mom, who lost her home to foreclosure.
