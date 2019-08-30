Society

New sculptures outside Laguna Beach City Hall building are turning heads for wrong reason

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some new sculptures outside the Laguna Beach City Hall building are turning heads.

The sculptures depict a group of men wearing hoodies with their faces completely covered. The installation features five characters, blocking out the sun while taking part in outdoor activities.

It's meant to be statement on global warming. The statues are getting mixed reviews with some calling them disturbing.

The sculptures will be on display for the next three months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylaguna beachorange countyartstatueglobal warming
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
Father of 2 gunned down in South Los Angeles
Bear cub rescued after deputies answer call for help
Autistic boy gets special treatment on flight
Police hope new evidence will lead to hit-and-run driver who struck officer
Security guard shot near Hollywood Metro station
IE scientist: Scorpions scary, but not to be feared
Show More
$58K offered to find person responsible for killing burros
Chargers ground game helps defeat the 49ers 27-24 in preseason finale
In East LA, Newsom touts expansion of free tuition at community colleges
Ontario school honors girls allegedly killed by mother
2 Ventura County residents suffer lung injuries possibly linked to vaping
More TOP STORIES News