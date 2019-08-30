New sculptures outside Laguna Beach City Hall building are turning heads for wrong reason

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some new sculptures outside the Laguna Beach City Hall building are turning heads.The sculptures depict a group of men wearing hoodies with their faces completely covered. The installation features five characters, blocking out the sun while taking part in outdoor activities.It's meant to be statement on global warming. The statues are getting mixed reviews with some calling them disturbing.The sculptures will be on display for the next three months.