Secret DMV office in NorCal under scrutiny because it has no line

While wait times continue to skyrocket at DMV offices all over the country, word is out of a secret DMV officer near the California capitol with no line.The office is located behind an unmarked door in a downtown Sacramento legislative building. It's where elected officials can register their vehicles, renew driver's licenses or apply for the new federally mandated Real ID - all without waiting in a line.The DMV said while lawmakers can use the office, its primary use is to handle constituent requests and complaints.