VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six Flags' new West Coast Racer rollercoaster debuts this week. Eyewitness News reporter Marc Cota-Robles got a sneak peak of the ride on Tuesday!
The coaster hits speeds of up to 55 mph and includes close crossovers with other coaster cars.
The ride is called West Coast Racer because the coaster's cars were designed by West Coast Customs in Burbank.
Watch the video above for Marc's full report!
Six Flags' new West Coast Racer cars designed by West Coast Customs in Burbank
