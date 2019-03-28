star wars

Smoking ban, stroller restrictions among rule changes at Disney theme parks

EMBED <>More Videos

To prepare for the May 31 opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is adding parking and changing policies on smoking and stroller sizes.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Ahead of the opening of the new Star Wars-themed attraction, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are making some significant changes.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is slated to open in Anaheim on May 31 and in Orlando on Aug. 29.

Here are some of the highlights of the planned changes that will help Disneyland prepare for the additional surge of visitors:

DISNEYLAND PARKING:
The park is adding a Pixar Pals parking structure with more than 5,000 spaces. It's slated to open by the end of July and will include an electronic parking system to help people find spaces quickly.

The existing Toy Story lot will also add more than 2,000 additional spaces, with more entrances.

Security screening will be set up before guests board the Toy Story parking shuttle, so they won't have to wait for screening in the Esplanade area during busy times.

VIDEO: Drone footage shows incredible view of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' in Disneyland
EMBED More News Videos

Incredible drone footage of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" provides a sweeping yet detailed view of the new attraction at Disneyland.



GALAXY'S EDGE ADMISSION AND RESERVATIONS:
Reservations - at no extra charge - will be required to visit the Star Wars attraction when it first opens until June 23.

After June 23, a boarding pass system with group-based admission times will be established so that people won't have to wait in line for "Galaxy's Edge."

More information is expected to be released on the DisneyParks blog.

Disney World & Disneyland changes

STROLLER SIZE:
Currently, strollers are allowed with dimensions no bigger than 36" by 52." That allowable dimension will change to 31" by 52."

The parks will also step up enforcement of the "no wagons" policy inside the park to help with crowd flow.

SMOKING:
Smoking has been limited to designated areas at the parks. Starting May 1, those areas will be eliminated.

At Disneyland smoking will only be allowed outside the secure areas of the Esplanade.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, Disney Parks and this station.

RELATED: What you can eat, buy at Disney's new Star Wars parks

EMBED More News Videos

Disney shared this preview to get fans excited for the new Star Wars parks.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countytheme parkfloridaentertainmentlucasfilmdisneylandfun stuffstar warsdisney worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Eyewitness This: 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' exclusive video, Steph Curry's girl power shoes, teacher's fine print win
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge': Disney reveals what you can eat, buy
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
TOP STORIES
Fontana police open fire on armed man after woman shot, killed
VIDEO: Rehired LA sheriff's deputy breaking into woman's home
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Eyewitness This: Get paid to stay in bed, new mammogram standards, LAX parking changes
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Man sought for slashing 3 women in the face in South Gate, Lynwood
2 officers shot, suspect killed in Inglewood
Show More
VIDEO: Man saves dog's life after performing CPR
Powerball results: Winning ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin
LAPD grapples with officers caught for DUI
Sheriff facing questions after re-hiring accused deputy
Lakers photographer shares behind the scenes photos
More TOP STORIES News