Eagle Rock church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands of poverty-stricken households

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southland church is giving a huge gift to thousands of people this Christmas.
Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock is canceling $5.3 million worth of unpaid medical debt for the poor in 28 local communities.
The more than 5,000 impacted households will receive a letter with the news around Christmastime.
The church partnered with the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.
Those who called Christian Assembly their home, had medical debt and earned less than twice the federal poverty line were selected.
RIP Medical Debt will also work with credit agencies to restore credit scores.
