Gun shops in Los Angeles area attribute rise in sales to looting and protests

The owner of LAX Range and Ammo in Inglewood says customers have been stocking up on firearms and ammunition.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gun shops in the Los Angeles area attributed a rise in sales first to the coronavirus and now to recent looting and protests.

The owner of LAX Range and Ammo in Inglewood says customers have been stocking up on firearms and ammunition.

He says he has also seen more people practicing now that outdoor ranges are back open.

He expects guns and ammunition to be in short supply through the end of the year and reminds everyone there is a state mandated 11-day waiting period.

"Online our website had a three time increase last night. We were already at two, three times more than the average in sales in general. It was way more than that when the whole coronavirus first started, but now it keeps getting to another level," said owner Daniel Kash.

The store owner urges anyone buying a gun to take classes and learn how to use it and store it safely.

