'Star Wars' Celebration coming back to Anaheim in 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Get your light sabers ready because the "Star Wars" Celebration event is returning to Anaheim.The event will be held in August of next year at the Anaheim Convention Center.Tickets for the Anaheim celebration go on sale June 21.The event put on by Lucasfilm includes screenings, celebrity appearances, autograph sessions and exclusive merchandise.The last time it was in Anaheim was back in 2015.