Stranger returns wallet to man with extra $40 inside. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

A South Dakota man lost his wallet on a plane until a good Samaritan returned it -- along with a little something extra.

On a flight to Las Vegas for his sister's wedding, Hunter Shamatt lost his wallet, which had $60 cash and a check for $400.

Hunter didn't expect to see the wallet, or the money, ever again, but days later, his wallet turned up in the mail with a letter.

"I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate getting your wallet back. Have fun," the letter read.

"It really meant a lot that he would go out of his way and do that for a complete stranger. I'm still paying off school loans, and I got truck loans to pay off now. It really helps out," Shamatt said.

The sender only signed the letter with the initials TB, but Hunter was eventually able to track down the mystery man and thank him for his kindness.
