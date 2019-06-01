Society

Charitable strangers surprise 6-year-old girl with terminal brain cancer with new playground in East L.A.

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six-year-old Valentina Marie Hernandez of East Los Angeles loves playgrounds so having one magically spring up in her backyard was the biggest surprise of her life.

Valentina suffers from a rare, terminal form of brain cancer.

The Roc Solid Foundation partnered with Medterra CBD to bring this play structure to life.

Valentina's parents, Emily and Leo Hernandez, want to make every moment together last.

"Just to have it. It's just totally breathtaking knowing she can play out here, at home with something like this," Emily Hernandez said.

Valentina's doctors at Miller's Children diagnosed her with DIPG in January.

"DIPG is diffused intrinsic pontine glioma. It is an in operable tumor that sits at the stem of the brain," her mother said.

Valentina's symptoms include blurry vision and dizziness.

DIPG accounts for 10% to 20% of childhood brain cancers, and 200 to 300 cases are diagnosed every year.

"It affects behaviors and affects movement," Emily Hernandez said, "It affects motor skills."

Once diagnosed, the average life expectancy is nine months.

"We were told to come home and make memories, but we are really hoping for a miracle," Hernandez said.

Medterra CBD paid for the landscaping and the play structure. Company volunteers did all the work.

"I think at the end of the day I mean we all are here to have some enjoyment in our lives. Valentina probably hasn't had so much opportunity to play," said Jay Hartenback, Medterra chief executive officer.

Messages of hope are written everywhere on the play structure. Volunteers gave the family a plaque describing the things cancer cannot do: It can't eat away peace. Corrode faith. Destroy friendship or destroy confidence.

The joy on Valentina's face is reward enough.

And the kindness of strangers is always something the Hernandez family will treasure

"Amazing people. Perfect strangers who come out and help make themselves available," Valentina's father, Leo Hernandez said.
